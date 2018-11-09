Brent crude tips below $70/bbl, knocks on door of bear market

Now it's Brent crude approaching bear market territory, -1.2% to $69.82/bbl on ICE Futures Europe and tumbling more than 19% from its recent October peak.

Yesterday, the U.S. WTI benchmark tipped into a bear market after sinking 20% from its early October high; currently, WTI -1.4% at $59.81/bbl.

"There is no slowing down the bear train," says PVM Oil analyst Stephen Brennock. "Instead, the energy complex has extended a rout driven by swelling global supplies and a softening demand outlook."

For the week, WTI is set to fall 4.2% and mark its 10th straight daily decline while Brent crude is poised for a 5.3% drop.

