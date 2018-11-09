Wedbush: Microsoft could win Pentagon cloud contract

Wedbush thinks Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) could beat out Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) for the $10B, winner-takes-all Pentagon cloud contract.

The firm says Microsoft has made “steady progress and has put itself into the firm competitive position to potentially be in the winner’s circle.

Wedbush says the eventual winner might have a “major ripple impact across the enterprise/government cloud space for years to come.”

But the firm notes that Amazon’s selection of Virginia “in the shadows of the Pentagon” for one of its HQ2 locations could help it secure the contract victory.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

