Gold Fields -7% as Q3 production falls 3%, weighed by South Deep

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) -6.9% pre-market after reporting a 3% Y/Y drop in gold production to 533K oz. from 567K oz. in the year-ago quarter.

The struggling South Deep mine - GFI's last remaining South African asset - which has faced many operational obstacles in a tough geological setting 3 km below the surface, produced just 50K oz. in the quarter.

The main NUM union at South Deep downed tools last week over GFI's planned job cuts, which "resulted in low morale in the workforce and uncertainty about job security and as such, the restructuring process has had a negative impact on productivity at South Deep," the miner said in its quarterly operational update.

GFI forecasts annual gold production at the mine at ~154K oz. due to the strike.

Overall, GFI forecasts full-year gold production of 2M oz. at all-in sustaining costs of $990-$1,010/oz.