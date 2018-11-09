Gilead's GS-9674 shows positive action in mid-stage NASH study

Results from a Phase 2 clinical evaluating Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ:GILD) GS-9674, a non-steroidal farnesoid X receptor agonist, in 140 NASH patients showed a treatment effect. The data are being presented at The Liver Meeting in San Francisco.

Participants received a once-daily oral dose of GS-9674 or placebo for 24 weeks. 38.8% of those receiving 100 mg of GS-9674 experienced at least a 30% decline in liver fat as measured by a type of MRI compared to 12.5% for control (p=0.011). 14% of patients receiving 30 mg of GS-9674 experienced at least a 30% decline in liver fat but the separation from placebo was not statistically valid (p=0.87).

On the safety front, GS-9674 was generally well-tolerated. The most common adverse event was itchy skin (14%), followed by upper respiratory tract infection, headache and fatigue. There was one discontinuation in the 100 mg group, five in the 30 mg group and two in the control group.

The combination of GS-9764 plus selonsertib is currently being assessed in a Phase 2 study, ATLAS, in patients with advanced NASH-related fibrosis.