Investors expected to wait on Procter & Gamble evolution

Wells Fargo weighs in on Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) after the company made what's being called its biggest organizational change in 20 years by reorganizing into six business units with separate CEOs.

Wells on the P&G development: "The goal of this new org structure is to allow PG to more effectively compete in a rapidly changing and dynamic global environment with greater speed and agility with more accountability. Overall, we view these changes as positive and more of an evolution vs. a revolution, or complete overhaul, which should limit disruption & execution risk as it essentially builds upon the ''end-to-end'' model that PG currently has in place in the U.S. and China. We expect investors to broadly embrace PG's new org structure, but they will likely remain skeptical until further evidence of improvement is seen (beyond one good quarter)."