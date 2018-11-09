Analysts push Skyworks to sidelines after weak guidance

Bank of America Merrill Lynch downgrades Skyworks (NASDAQ:SWKS) from Buy to Neutral and drops the target from $120 to $92.

Analyst Vivek Arya cites uncertainty around the iPhone. Skyworks attributed its downside Q1 guide to premium smartphone weakness and China softness.

More action: B. Riley steps to sidelines from Buy and drops its target from $105 to $89.

Skyworks Solutions shares are down 6.5% premarket to $78.

