Gilead's GS-9674 shows positive effect in mid-stage PSC study

Data from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating Gilead Science's (NASDAQ:GILD) nonsteroidal farnesoid receptor X receptor agonist, GS-9674, in patients with primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) showed a positive effect. The results are being presented at The Liver Meeting in San Francisco.

52 PSC patients were randomized to receive either 100 mg or 30 of GS-9674 each day or placebo for 12 weeks. At the end of week 12, patients in the treatment arms showed a median reduction in serum alkaline phosphatase (liver enzyme that is a biomarker for liver damage) of 20.5% compared to a 3.4% increase in the control group (p=0.029). The median reduction in another enzyme biomarker for liver damage, gamma-glutamyl transferase (GGT), was 30.3% in the treatment group versus a 1.1% increase in the placebo group (p<0.001) as was another enzyme, AST, down 42.3% compared to a 10.8% decline for control (p=0.019).

On the safety front, the rates of grade 2 (moderate) or grade 3 (severe) itchy skin were 13.6% and 20.0%, respectively, in the 100 mg and 30 cohorts compared to 40% in the control group.

Development is ongoing.