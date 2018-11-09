PG&E -9% amid surging northern California wildfires

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) -9.1% pre-market as wildfires sweep through the Sierra Nevada foothills in northern California, forcing at least 30K residents of Butte County to flee for their lives, and another day of dry winds threatens to make the fires spread further.

In the town of Paradise, near Chico, "there’s pretty much complete devastation in that community - entire streets where houses are wiped out," according to a spokesperson for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

PG&E already faces as much as $17B in liabilities from last year’s northern California fires, several of which were linked to its power lines.

