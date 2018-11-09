Brookdale Senior Living shareholder urges sale of real estate or company

Macquarie Investment Management urges Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) shareholders to push management to consider selling its real estate holdings or the entire company.

Brookdale gains 1.5% in premarket trading to $9.00.

Macquarie, one of Brookdale's 10 largest shareholders, figures Brookdale stock is trading at a 50% discount to the estimated value of its real estate.

The shareholder points out that Brookdale stock has fallen from a high of $38.74 in 2015 to close at $8.87 Thursday.

"Undoubtedly, credit markets will not always be as strong as they are today," Macquarie writes in an open letter to BKD shareholders. "We believe now is the ideal time to unlock this embedded value."

