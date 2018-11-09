Novelion Therapeutics up 10% on Q3 results

Novelion Therapeutics (NVLN +77.2% ) Q3 results: Revenues: $30.3M (+5.6%).

Net Loss: ($24.8M) (+50.1%); Loss Per Share: ($1.32) (+50.6%); Quick Assets: $27.4M (-50.5%).

Shares are up 10% premarket.

Update: Shares are up 48% on a 16x surge in volume in the second hour of the session. In a separate press release, the company announced that subsidiary Aegerion Pharmaceuticals has secured $50M in new debt financing via secured first lien term loans from funds managed by Athyrium Capital Management and Highbridge Capital Management.

NVLN updated its 2018 guidance as well, expecting sales of $130M - 140M. It forecasts 2019 sales of $145M - 160M.