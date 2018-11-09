AMC Entertainment talks pricing

AMC Entertainment management said during the earnings conference call (transcript) yesterday that the company isn't going to "blunder" by grabbing volume at unacceptable prices in a veiled reference to the flameout of MoviePass (NASDAQ:HMNY).

AMC is leaning on a 10% pricing increase in the U.S. for 2019 to help boost admissions revenue (flat in Q3). The 10% increase is an average, with AMC using a tiered approach depending on cost of living difference in key markets.

Shares of AMC are down 5.63% in premarket trading to $17.10.

