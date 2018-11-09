Pretium +4% after strong Q3, sees Brucejack expansion approvals by year-end

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) +4.4% pre-market after posting better than expected Q3 earnings and a 55% Y/Y increase in revenues to $110M.

Q3 production totaled 92.6K oz. of gold and 95.7K oz. of silver, up by a respective 13% and 15% Y/Y; Q3 gold sales totaled nearly 94.5K oz. at all-in sustaining costs of $709/oz.

PVG says the approvals process for its expansion of the Brucejack mine in British Columbia should be wrapped up by year-end.

PVG forecasts Brucejack gold production during H2 of 200K-220K oz. for full-year gold output of 387K-407K oz.