Tribune Media +2.5% as political ads aid Q3 beat

Tribune Media (NYSE:TRCO) is up 2.5% premarket after beating expectations and swinging to an operating profit with its Q3 earnings report, thanks in part to political-year ad spending.

Revenues rose 10.5% to $498M, and were up 12% excluding 2017 barter revenues that are no longer recognized. Political ad revenues grew 90% vs. the same period four years ago (last midterm election) and 36% over two years ago (presidential election).

Core ad revenues, which excludes political and digital revenues, dropped 2% to $267.8M.

Meanwhile, operating profit rose to $37.1M from a year-ago loss of $29.5M, and EBITDA rose 14% to $136.8M.

It's not providing guidance for the rest of 2018.

Previously: Tribune Media beats by $0.15, beats on revenue (Nov. 09 2018)

Press release