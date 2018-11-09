Mirati's mocetinostat + AstraZeneca's Imfinzi show positive effect in mid-stage lung cancer study

Interim data from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating Mirati Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:MRTX) mocetinostat, an oral Class I and IV selective histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor, with AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) Imfinzi (durvalumab), in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) showed a treatment effect. The results are being presented at the SITC annual meeting in Washington, DC.

41.4% (n=12/29) of evaluable patients who received a median of two prior lines of therapies experienced tumor reductions while 20.7% (n=6/29) experienced tumor reductions of at least 30%.

The response rate was 17.2% (n=5/29), all partials.

Median duration of response was more than five months.

Development is ongoing.