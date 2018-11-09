More on Great Elm Capital Q3: In talks for acquisition opportunities

Great Elm Capital Group (NYSE:GEC) Q3 GAAP net loss of $2.01M vs. loss of $3.38M a year ago.

Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $1.70M vs. loss of $1.11M a year ago.

Valley Healthcare Group and Northwest Medical generated last-twelve-month adjusted EBITDA of $14.1M for period ended Sept. 30, 2018, up 9.3% from LTM period ended June 30, 2018.

In talks with multiple add-on acquisition opportunities with EBITDA of $0.5M-$3.0M; seeks to pay less than 5.0x the seller’s EBITDA and derive significant cost synergies, blending down the acquisition multiple.

Q3 durable medical equipment segment revenue of $4.1M.

Q3 investment management revenue of $940,000 vs. $1.8M a year ago.

Q3 real estate rental revenue of $1.4M.

Previously: Great Elm reports Q1 results (Nov. 9)