Air Lease +3% after earnings shine

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) is up 3.1% after posting revenue growth of 20% in Q3.

The company reports that its adjusted pre-tax margin rate fell 150 bps to 42.7% of sales.

CEO udpate: "Aircraft sales into the Thunderbolt II platform progressed well, as did our forward lease placements for the quarter. Aircraft leasing and sales demand remain solid. Interest rate adjusters have been applied at our new aircraft deliveries throughout 2018 as they were intended and contracted in our leases. We are well prepared for the CapEx growth we envision through 2019."

