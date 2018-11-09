Leap's lead candidate shows positive action in esophageal cancer study

Interim results from a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating Leap Therapeutics' (LPTX -4.8% ) lead drug DKN-01, combined with Celgene's (CELG -0.4% ) Abraxane (paclitaxel), in patients with advanced esophageal cancer showed a treatment effect. The dat are being presented at the SITC annual meeting in Washington, DC.

59 patients who had received one-to-seven prior lines of therapies were enrolled. The overall response rate (ORR) was 46.7% (n=7/15) in 15 evaluable patients in a second line setting. Median progression-free survival (PFS) was 19.6 weeks while median overall survival (OS) was 61.1 weeks.

Results from a Phase 3 study, RAINBOW, evaluating paclitaxel alone in second-line gastroesophageal junction or gastric cancer showed a 16.1% response rate and median PFS and OS of 2.9 months and 7.4 months, respectively.

In a subgroup (n=12) of heavily pretreated esophageal squamous cell carcinoma patients, the combination of DKN-01 and paclitaxel produced a 33.3% response rate, median PFS of 13.7 weeks and median OS of 31.0 weeks.

DKN-01 is a humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody that binds to Dickkopf-1 (DKK1), a protein associated with a poor prognosis in a range of cancers. Specifically, it inhibits a pathway called canonical Wnt/Beta-catenin which plays a key role in embryonic development, cell proliferation and differentiation.