Stocks start with sharp losses as inflation data exceeds expectations

Stocks sink at the open in a broad-based retreat, as October producer prices jumped 0.6% and core producer prices rose 0.5%, both well above consensus expectations; Dow -0.6% , S&P -0.8% , Nasdaq -1.2% .

Major European markets trade in the red, with U.K.'s FTSE -0.8% , France's CAC -0.7% and Germany's DAX -0.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -1.1% and China's Shanghai Composite -1.4% .

In U.S. earnings, Walt Disney +2.4% after beating top and bottom line estimates, and Yelp -26.4% after missing revenue expectations and guiding full-year revenue below consensus.

Nine of the 11 S&P sectors start lower, led by energy (-1.7%), as U.S. WTI crude oil -2.2% to $59.30/bbl, its 10th consecutive daily loss and reaching its lowest level since February.

Information technology ( -1.3% ) and communication services ( -0.9% ) also are notable laggards, while consumer staples ( +0.4% ) and real estate ( +0.2% ) show relative strength.

U.S. Treasury prices tick higher, sending the Fed-sensitive two-year yield down 2 bps to 2.95% and the 10-year yield one basis point lower to 3.22%.