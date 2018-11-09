Stocks start with sharp losses as inflation data exceeds expectations

Stocks sink at the open in a broad-based retreat, as October producer prices jumped 0.6% and core producer prices rose 0.5%, both well above consensus expectations; Dow -0.6%, S&P -0.8%, Nasdaq -1.2%.
Major European markets trade in the red, with U.K.'s FTSE -0.8%, France's CAC -0.7% and Germany's DAX -0.2%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -1.1% and China's Shanghai Composite -1.4%.
In U.S. earnings, Walt Disney +2.4% after beating top and bottom line estimates, and Yelp -26.4% after missing revenue expectations and guiding full-year revenue below consensus.
Nine of the 11 S&P sectors start lower, led by energy (-1.7%), as U.S. WTI crude oil -2.2% to $59.30/bbl, its 10th consecutive daily loss and reaching its lowest level since February.
Information technology (-1.3%) and communication services (-0.9%) also are notable laggards, while consumer staples (+0.4%) and real estate (+0.2%) show relative strength.
U.S. Treasury prices tick higher, sending the Fed-sensitive two-year yield down 2 bps to 2.95% and the 10-year yield one basis point lower to 3.22%.
