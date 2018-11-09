NII Holdings +10.7% on report TI has offer for Nextel

NII Holdings (NASDAQ:NIHD), parent of Nextel Brasil, is up 10.7% after reports that Telecom Italia's (TI -6.6%) board has approved a nonbinding offer to acquire Nextel.
That move, which would come via TI's Tim Participações unit (TSU +0.6%), could be the break in a dam holding back consolidation in Brazil's telecom sector.
Nextel Brasil would boost Tim's market share and add valuable spectrum rights in Brazil's richer states (Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro).
