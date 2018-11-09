Meredith selling Fortune to Thai businessman for $150M

As part of its divestment plans, Meredith (MDP +1.1% ) has a deal to sell the Fortune media brand for $150M in cash.

The company's selling to Fortune Media Group Holdings, wholly owned by Thai businessman Chatchaval Jiaravanon.

Jiaravanon will own the Fortune properties as a personal private investment, separate from the family business (Charoen Pokphand Group).

That makes the deal similar to other billionaire media purchases, such as Jeff Bezos owning The Washington Post separate from Amazon, and Meredith's earlier sale of the Time brand to Salesforce's Marc Benioff.

The deal needs regulatory approval and Meredith expects it to close before year-end.