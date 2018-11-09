Moelis updates blueprint for Frannie fix one year later

A plan to rebuild capital at Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA +0.4% ) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC -0.7% ) as shareholder-owned single-purpose insurers is updated by Moelis & Co., which advises certain non-litigating junior preferred shareholders in the government-sponsored enterprises. The updated version of "Blueprint for Restoring Safety and Soundness to the GSEs" calls for these actions within the next four years:

Earnings retention; Issue new GSE common stock into the capital markets; Secondary offerings of Treasury's holdings of nearly 80% of common stock in the GSE; It also sees paying an ongoing market-based commitment fee to Treasury for its explicit catastrophic support and compliance with FHFA's recently proposed Enterprise Capital Requirements.