Report: AT&T in content talks with NBCUniversal

With a competitive eye on Disney (DIS +3.1% ), WarnerMedia (T -0.2% ) has approached NBCUniversal (CMCSA +0.3% ) to discuss ways of working together on content, The Information reports.

Such collaboration could include licensing film/TV programming for a new streaming service that WarnerMedia plans, a likely bulwark for AT&T against Netflix (NFLX -3.1% ) and next year's launch of branded streaming flagship Disney Plus.

The discussions are in very preliminary stages and don't include any financial terms as of yet, according to the report.

Meanwhile, it's still complicated out there: AT&T, Comcast, Disney and Fox (FOX, FOXA) are all still co-owners of Hulu, which offers on-demand streaming video along with a Live TV tier.