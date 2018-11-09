Sangamo down 19% after backtracking on data presentation for hemophilia A gene therapy

Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO -18.6% ) slumps on average volume in apparent response to comments by CMO Ed Connor in yesterday's Q3 earnings call related to SB-525, its gene therapy candidate for hemophilia A. The company plans to proceed with an additional dose escalation in its Phase 1/2 clinical trial and has decided to postpone presenting safety and efficacy data until dose escalation is finished. Consequently, it will not submit an abstract at ASH next month.

Guggenheim's Whitney Ijem doesn't think much of the delay, downgrading the stock to Neutral and removing the $18 price target.

