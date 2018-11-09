IPhone suppliers drop on more softness warnings

Apple (AAPL -1.8% ) suppliers see red this morning after Skyworks Solutions printed a weak Q4 guidance on premium smartphone softness and BofAML downgraded the company on iPhone uncertainty.

KeyBanc downgraded Synaptics after the firm’s recent survey showed disappointing iPhone XR sell-through with accumulating inventories.

Earlier this week, reports said Apple had cancelled its production ramp for the XR on low sales.

Suppliers for the iPhone XR: Micron (MU -4.7% ), Cypress Semi (CY -2.7% ), Intel (INTC -1.4% ), Broadcom (AVGO -3% ), Texas Instruments (TI -6.1% ), Cirrus Logic (CRUS -3.3% ),

