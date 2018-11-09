IPhone suppliers drop on more softness warnings

Apple (AAPL -1.8%) suppliers see red this morning after Skyworks Solutions printed a weak Q4 guidance on premium smartphone softness and BofAML downgraded the company on iPhone uncertainty.
KeyBanc downgraded Synaptics after the firm’s recent survey showed disappointing iPhone XR sell-through with accumulating inventories.
Earlier this week, reports said Apple had cancelled its production ramp for the XR on low sales.
Suppliers for the iPhone XR: Micron (MU -4.7%), Cypress Semi (CY -2.7%), Intel (INTC -1.4%), Broadcom (AVGO -3%), Texas Instruments (TI -6.1%), Cirrus Logic (CRUS -3.3%),
Previously: Analysts push Skyworks to sidelines after weak guidance (Nov. 9)
Previously: KeyBanc downgrades Synaptics on iPhone XR weakness (Nov. 9)
Now read: Apple: A New Growth Era »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox