LivePerson slides 9.4% post Q3 results

LivePerson (LPSN -9.4% ) reports Q3 revenue growth of 13.7% Y/Y to $64.2M.

Adj. EBITDA declined 424 bps to 9.03%.

Average revenue per enterprise and mid-market customer increased more than 25% in Q3 to greater than $270,000.

The Company's cash balance was $66.4M and incurred capex of ~$17M.

Total deals signed in the quarter increased nearly 40%Y/Y, driven primarily by new customers.

Q4 Outlook: Revenue $63.9-65.9M; EPS $(0.18)-$(0.14); Adj. EPS $0.01-0.03; Adj. EBITDA $4.2-6.2M; Fully diluted shares 63.3M.

Reaffirmed 2018 Outlook: Revenue $248-250M; EPS $(0.49)-$(0.45); Adj. EPS $0.05-0.07; Adj. EBITDA $18-20M; Capex $17M; D&A $14M & Fully diluted shares 61.4M. As a percent of revenue, excluding non-recurring expenses, anticipates gross profit to be ~75%, S&M 41.5%, R&D 22.5% and G&A at 15%.

