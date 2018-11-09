Restaurants lean on pricing to offset traffic drops

Restaurant same-store sales growth slowed to a +0.8% pace in October from +1.2% in September, according to new data from Tdn2K. On a rolling 3-month basis, comparable sales are up 1.3%.

Guest check growth offset a 2.2% decline in same-store traffic during the month (lowest since May). Traffic was down 4.1% Y/Y in Florida during the month. Hurricanes this year and last year have influenced restaurant comparisions in the Southeast and Texas over the last two months.

"At 3.0 percent, check growth during October was the highest we’ve seen in the last three years. Many brands have been raising their menu prices throughout the year, use of promotions to drive traffic may be slowing down and strong consumer confidence plus raising wages may be motivating consumers to spend a more when they dine out. Likely, we are seeing a combination of several or all of these factors," observes TDn2K's Victor Fernandez.

Restaurant stocks: CAKE, CBRL, DNKN, DPZ, DRI, EAT, JACK, MCD, RRGB, SONC, WEN, QSR, CHUY, BLMN, PZZA, TXRH, DENN, DFRG, RUTH, DIN, HABT, NDLS, BOJA, LOCO, TACO, PZZA, KONA, PBPB, BJRI, CHUY, CBRL, BURG, BOJA, ZOES, ARCO, YUM, CMG, SHAK, TACO, WING, FAT, ARKR, LUB, BURG, SBUX, RUTH, STKS, TAST.