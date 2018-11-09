Chevron to stay the course in Venezuela, regional exec says

Chevron (CVX -0.1% ) plans to stay the course in Venezuela despite the country’s deteriorating economy and growing humanitarian crisis, Clay Neff, the company’s president for Africa and Latin America, tells Bloomberg.

Any suggestion CVX is considering leaving "is not accurate," Neff says in response to a WSJ report that Venezuela’s worsening economic crisis was leading executives to consider leaving the country.

"We’ve been in the country for almost 100 years, we know how to operate, we’re a very experienced operator and we’re committed to our partner PDVSA," Neff says.

The comments come as CVX's latest 10-Q warns of "deteriorating" economic conditions in the country.