Investors underwhelmed with Aduro's early-stage data on STING candidate; shares down 11%

Aduro BioTech (ADRO -10.7% ) is down on below-average volume following its announcement of Phase 1 data on its STING pathway activator ADU-S100. The results are being presented at the SITC annual meeting in Washington, DC.

The study has enrolled 41 patients wht advanced/metastatic treatment-resistant solid tumors or lymphomas. The response rate in evaluable patients was only 5% (n=2/40), both partials. 11 patients experienced stable cancer, implying a disease control rate of 32.5% (n=13/40).

Last month, Merck (MRK +0.1% ) presented data on its STING activator, MK-1454, that showed a 0% response rate in the monotherapy group.

Previously: Merck's STING agonist shows positive action in early-stage cancer study (Oct. 20)