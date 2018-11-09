Albermarle gets environmental OK for A$1B Australia lithium plant

Albermarle (ALB -4.3% ) says it has received environmental approval for development of its proposed A$1B (US$723M) lithium hydroxide plant in Western Australia.

While ALB still awaits some other approvals before making a final investment decision on the plant, which is allowed to produce as much as 100K metric tons/year, approval by the state's environmental authority is seen as a major step forward for the proposed project.

Already the world's biggest supplier of hard rock lithium, Western Australia is rising as a premier location for downstream lithium conversion, with the main focus on lithium hydroxide.