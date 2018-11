Chips slide after Skyworks' Q1 warning

Chip stocks are seeing red after Skyworks reported downside Q1 guidance on premium smartphone weakness and softness in China.

On the move: (SMH -1.8% ), (UCTT -7.5% ), (QRVO -5.2% ), (MXWL -5.7% ), (HIMX -7% ), (AMD -2.6% ), (STX -4.3% ), (WDC -3.7% ), (ICHR -4.7% ), (AMKR -3.7% ), (MKSI -3.4% ), (ON -2.3% ), (AMAT -2.2% ), (OLED -3% ), (MRVL -2.6% ), (FORM -1.7% ), (SGH -2.5% ), (LRCX -2.3% ), (TER -3% ), (SIMO -1.7% ), (SMH -1.8% ).

