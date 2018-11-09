Banks get one-year reprieve for Fed's stress capital buffer rule

The Fed's proposal to link large banks' capital buffer requirements with their stress test results isn't likely to take effect before 2020, says Randal Quarles, Federal Reserve vice chairman for supervision, in a speech in Washington, DC.

The number of comments the Fed has received from industry led the central bank to delay the new Stress Capital Buffer rule from its original expected adoption in 2019.

All firms subject to the Fed's current rule are required to maintain a fixed buffer requirement of 2.5% of risk-weighted assets on top of a minimum capital requirement. Under the new rule the amount of the buffer would be determined by the bank's stress-test results.

The size of that buffer is important because it will determine how much banks can spend on dividends and/or stock repurchases.

Among concerns is the difficulty in managing capital due to year-to-year volatility in supervisory stress test results.

Quarles says the Fed will seek comment in the "not-too-distant future" on a proposal that intends to preserve the "dynamism of stress testing while reducing its volatility."

