SMTC acquires MC Assembly Holdings, Inc. in transformative transaction

SMTC Corporation (SMTX +2.9% ) announced the acquisition of all the outstanding shares of MC Assembly, a leader in the contract electronics manufacturing industry for a purchase price of $65M, subject to certain adjustments.

The combined revenue of the two companies was more than $320M for 12 months ended September 30, 2018, creating a preeminent low-to-medium volume, high mix electronics manufacturing services provider.

Proceeds of a new debt financing package, in combination with cash from SMTC’s balance sheet, funded the transaction and related fees and expenses.

Company expects Cost synergies of $6M+ of annual cost reduction opportunities from purchasing and operational advantages and corporate and shared services redundancies that the combined company expects to implement during 2019 at a non-recurring cost of ~$3M.