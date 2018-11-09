Edison, PG&E plunge as dry weather fuels more California wildfires

Edison International (EIX -6.6% ) plunges as a pair of rapidly intensifying wildfires in Southern California fires prompts evacuation orders for more than 75K homes in Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

EIX says the fires have consumed ~12K acres and more than 25K homes and businesses are without power in that region.

The challenging fire conditions are expected to continue through the day, as wind alerts and red flag warnings have been issued and wind gusts could reach 70 mph and relative humidity could be as low as 2%.