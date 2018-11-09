Sanchez reports lower Q3 production, cuts dividend; shares down 37%

Sanchez Production Partners (SNMP -36.7% ) says Q3 total production is lower than expected and reports total production as 98Mboe, down 48% Y/Y; average production is 1,065 Boe/day

Net realized price (including hedges) declines 11.2% to $53.60 per boe

The company also announces cash distribution of $0.15 per common unit; Cash available for distribution of ~$6.6M, distribution coverage ratio equivalent to 2.7x.

Adjusted EBITDA is $18.4M, as compared to $17.8M last year.

Previously: Sanchez Midstream Partners reports Q3 results (Nov. 9)

Previously: Sanchez Midstream Partners declares $0.15 dividend (Nov. 9)