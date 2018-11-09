Welltower JV to build seniors community in NYC's Upper West Side

Welltower <<Well>> and real estate firm Hines close on the acquisition of a development site for a seniors housing and memory-care community on Manhattan's Upper West Side.

The plan is to demolish existing commercial structures on 2330 Broadway at 85th Street to build a 140,000-square-foot 17-story senior living and memory-care community.

It's the second development site for the joint venture of Hines, Welltower, and a passive institutional investor.

Terms of the deal or expected project cost weren't disclosed.

Previously: Welltower boosts 2018 FFO guidance (Oct. 30)