BeyondSpring up 17% on positive plinabulin data

Ultra-thinly traded BeyondSpring (BYSI +16.6% ) is up on almost a 6x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 30K shares, on the heels of encouraging Phase 2 data on plinabulin for the prevention of chemo-induced neutropenia (CIN) (abnormally low levels of white blood cells called neutrophils). The results are being presented at the SITC annual meeting in Washington, DC.

The study compared plinabulin to Amgen's (AMGN -1% ) Neulasta (pegfilgrastim) in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients following docetaxel chemotherapy.

Both demonstrated equal effects in preventing CIN but the company says plinabulin showed a better immune profile. Specifically, 77% patients receiving pegfilgrastim had immature neutrophils in their blood compared to 14% in the plinabulin group. Two other immune markers, called NLR and LMR, also favored plinabulin.