Qurate Retail +4.6% as QVC drives Q3 beat

Qurate Retail Group (NASDAQ:QRTEA) is up 4.6% after its Q3 earnings beat, with gains at core QVC operations and zulily outpacing declines at HSN and Cornerstone.

Overall revenue rose 2% to $3.23B; e-commerce revenue was $1.9B and made up 59% of the total.

At QVC, mobile penetration was up 310 basis points to 67% of orders. In QVC US, mobile penetration rose 300 bps to 66% of overall orders.

Revenue breakout: QVC US, $1.37B (up 3%); QVC International, $636M (up 1%, and up 2% in constant currency); HSN, $536M (down 4%); zulily, $367M (up 18%); Cornerstone, $246M (down 7%).

The company's increased estimates for annual cost synergies from the HSNi acquisition by $120M-$125M by 2022.

