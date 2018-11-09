Reuters: SoftBank raising $4B for Vision Fund acquisitions

SoftBank's (SFTBY -1% ) Vision Fund is looking to raise another $4B to help finance acquisitions, Reuters reports.

The fund has hired Goldman Sachs and Mizuho to work the deal, according to a presentation that Reuters saw.

The new credit facility would be the first key test of sentiment for the heavily Saudi-backed fund since the international crisis over the murder of Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Turkey.

It would also make the fund more nimble, bridging a time gap where investors like sovereign wealth funds have a period of time to provide funds from their commitments.