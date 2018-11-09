Apple products (officially) come to Amazon

Amazon (AMZN -2.5% ) strikes a deal with Apple (AAPL -2.4% ) to sell its products directly through the e-commerce platform.

Amazon has sold Apple products before but generally through third-party sellers, which can cause some price disparities.

Apple products will start rolling out on Amazon over the next few weeks in the US, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Japan, and India.

Only Apple or Apple-authorized resellers will be able to sell through Amazon and the site will start removing third-party listings on January 4.

But every product isn’t coming. Apple’s HomePod, which competes with Amazon’s Echo, won’t be along for the trip.