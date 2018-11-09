GE says it is 'fundamentally strong' after J.P. Morgan note sends shares -8%

General Electric (GE -8.7% ) is defending itself following a bearish note from J.P. Morgan that has sent shares down as much as 10% this morning, saying it is a "fundamentally strong company with a sound liquidity position."

"We are taking aggressive action to strengthen our balance sheet through accelerated deleveraging and position our businesses for success," the company says.

GE shares could be headed for their lowest close since March 2009 and bringing its losses over the past month to ~40%