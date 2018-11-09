NanoString Q3 beat stokes shares, up 6%

Thinly traded small cap NanoString Technologies (NSTG +6.1% ) is up on average volume following its Q3 report. Highlights:

Revenue up 6% to $28.6M; consumable sales up 23% to $11.1M; instrument sales up 22% to $5.4M. $2.5M of Prosigna IVD kits sold.

Installed base of 695 nCounter Systems up 22%.

The company also announced the commercial launch of a new gene expression panel for the molecular characterization of CAR-T cells in R&D and manufacturing.

Previously: NanoString beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (Nov. 8)