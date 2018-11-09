Golden Entertainment slides 20% post Q3 results

Golden Entertainment (GDEN -20% ) reports Q3 revenue growth of 95.4% Y/Y to $210.3M.

Casino: Revenue grew to $128.8M; Adj. EBITDA grew to $37.7M compared to $8.9M Y/Y.

Distributed Gaming: Revenue grew to $81.2M; Adj. EBITDA declined 6.8% Y/Y to $10.4M.

Adjusted EBITDA was $38.1M compared to $15.1M Y/Y.

Cash and equivalents of ~$132.4M and total outstanding debt of ~$999.7M.

Net leverage ratio was 5.3x & revolving credit facility was upsized to $200M.

The Company also announced repurchase of up to $25M of its common stock.

Golden Entertainment’s total budget for the Stratosphere renovations continues to be $140M, with the full project expected to be completed in 2021.

