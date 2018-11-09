Tech lunch break: China, iPhone concerns smack the Nasdaq

Tech helps drag down the S&P 500 -1.3% and Nasdaq -2% with FAANG names Facebook -1.8% , Amazon -2.6% , Apple - 2.4%, Netflix -4.8% , and Alphabet/Google -2.3% all lower. The tech sector (NYSEARCA:XLK) is down 2.1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index slides 2.3% .

Bad day for: Chinese internet stocks after the NSA warned of potential sanctions, Apple suppliers after one analyst warned of disappointing iPhone XR sales and another used iPhone uncertainty to justify a downgrade, and chip stocks sliding on the Skyworks Solutions -7.6% earnings report that warned on premium smartphone and Chinese market softness.

Related Chinese internet and semiconductor ETFs: KWEB, SOXL, SOXX, SMH, CQQQ, USD, PSI, XSD, QQQC, SOXS, CWEB, SSG, FTXL, XTH

Top stories from the morning:

Previously: Chinese internet stocks drop on NSA warning (Nov. 9)

Previously: II-VI buying Finisar at 38% premium (Nov. 9)

Previously: KeyBanc downgrades Synaptics on iPhone XR weakness (Nov. 9)

Previously: Skyworks Solutions -4% on downside Q4 guide (Nov. 8)

Previously: Analysts push Skyworks to sidelines after weak guidance (Nov. 9)

Previously: Chips slide after Skyworks' Q1 warning (Nov. 9)

Previously: IPhone suppliers drop on more softness warnings (Nov. 9)