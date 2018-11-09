TransCanada, Canadian producers lower after latest Keystone XL setback

TransCanada (TRP -2.3% ) tumbles after yesterday's order from a U.S. federal judge blocking construction of the Keystone XL pipeline to allow more time to study the project's potential environmental impact.

TRP, which was preparing to build the first stages of the oil pipeline in northern Montana, says it remains "committed to building this important energy infrastructure project."

Pres. Trump calls the ruling "a disgrace... a political decision made by a judge."

"You have to wonder how long investors will tolerate the delays and whether the Canadian government will intervene again to protect the industry," says Morningstar analyst Sandy Fielden.

Baird analyst Ethan Bellamy says the ruling "elongates already abysmal netbacks for producers in Western Canada."