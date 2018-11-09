Stocks add to losses, bonds catch a bid

It's been steadily down for most of the session, with the Nasdaq now lower by 1.8% and the S&P 500 by 1.1%.
Excepting the defensive utilities (XLU +0.1%), all S&P 500 sectors are in the red. Energy (XLE -0.3%) is holding its own despite WTI crude oil slipping below $60 per barrel for the first time since March. Black gold has now tumbled more than 20% since touching about $76 just a bit over a month ago.
Fixed-income is catching a bid - the 10-year Treasury yield down five basis points to 3.19%. TLT +0.6%, TBT -1.2%
