Stocks add to losses, bonds catch a bid

It's been steadily down for most of the session, with the Nasdaq now lower by 1.8% and the S&P 500 by 1.1% .

Excepting the defensive utilities (XLU +0.1% ), all S&P 500 sectors are in the red. Energy (XLE -0.3% ) is holding its own despite WTI crude oil slipping below $60 per barrel for the first time since March. Black gold has now tumbled more than 20% since touching about $76 just a bit over a month ago.