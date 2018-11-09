Phillips 66 to start open season for Liberty, Red Oak pipeline systems

Phillips 66 (PSX, PSXP) and Bridger Pipeline announce a joint open season for the proposed Liberty Pipeline, which will secure crude oil transportation service from the Rockies and Bakken production areas to Corpus Christi, Tex.

The pipeline, which is expected to have an initial throughput capacity of 350K bbl/day, is expected to be placed in service in Q4 2020.

PSX also announces an open season for the proposed Red Oak Pipeline, which will secure crude oil transportation service from Cushing, Okla., to the Texas Gulf coast.

Red Oak, which is expected to have an initial throughput capacity of 400K bbl/day, is anticipated to be placed in service in Q4 2020.