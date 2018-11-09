Northern Oil and Gas rises after raising Q4 production outlook

Northern Oil & Gas (NOG +1.3% ) is higher after reporting in-line Q3 earnings and raising Q4 production guidance.

NOG increases Q4 production guidance to 35K-36K boe/day, up 30% Q/Q and more than double Y/Y.

The company says increased production and activity exiting 2018 allows it to maintain Q4 daily production volumes flat for 2019 with a $245M drilling and completion budget, assuming the addition of 29-31 net wells to production during the year.

NOG also says it has reactivated its existing stock repurchase program, which had $108M in remaining authority, and agrees to repurchase 7.36M shares from certain shareholders in Q4.