Alnylam's givosiran shows durable effect in hepatic porphyria study

Updated data from an ongoing Phase 1/2 open-label extension study evaluating Alnylam Pharmaceuticals' (ALNY -0.8% ) RNAi therapeutic givosiran in patients with acute hepatic porphyria (AHP) showed a sustained treatment benefit and favorable safety profile. The results were presented at The Liver Meeting in San Francisco.

At data cutoff, the mean time on treatment was 13.6 months. Monthly dosing produced annualized attack rate (AAR) by 93% and annualized hemin use by 94% (hemin for injection, branded as Panhematin by Recordati Rare Diseases, works by lowering the production of certain enzymes in the body that play key roles in hepatic porphyria attacks). 44% (n=7/16) of patients achieved AARs of zero.

Serious adverse events were reported in four patients, one (severe allergic reaction) definitely related to givosiran (resolved with medical management).

A Phase 3 study, ENVISION, is ongoing. The company plans to seek full U.S. approval for the indication. A rolling NDA filing will be initiated this quarter.

