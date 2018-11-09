ToughBuilt industries announces pricing of initial public offering

ToughBuilt Industries (TBLT) has priced its initial public offering of 2.67M Class A units, each unit consisting of one share of common stock, one Series A warrant to purchase one share of common stock and one Series B warrant to purchase one share of common stock, at $5.00 per unit for gross proceeds of $13.35M.

The Company intends to use net proceeds from this offering for sales and marketing, developing new products, satisfaction of indebtedness, increasing production capacity, and for general corporate purposes.

The Units are expected to begin trading today on The NASDAQ Capital Market, under the symbol "TBLTU" and, upon separation of the components of the Units, the common stock and Series A warrant will begin to trade separately, under the symbols “TBLT” and "TBLTW," and the Units will be delisted and cease trading.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 400,500 Units at a price of $5.00 per Unit, and/or 400,500 shares of common stock at a price of $4.98 per share, and/or 400,500 additional Series A warrants at a price of $0.01 per Series A warrant and/or 400,500 additional Series B warrants at a price of $0.01 per Series B warrant .