Sandoz recalls contaminated lot of hypertension drug

Novartis (NVS -0.3% ) unit Sandoz has issued a voluntary recall of one lot of losartan potassium and hydrochlorothiazide 100mg/25mg tablets, its generic version of Merck's high blood pressure med Hyzaar, due to the detection of NDEA, a possible carcinogen (in much amounts).

The active ingredient was made by China's Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., which is on import alert pending the outcome of its investigation into its manufacturing processes.

The FDA advises patients to continue taking the medication until until their pharmacist can provide replacements.